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Taliban Operates Special Unit to Monitor and Suppress Afghan Journalists, RSF Says
By Besmellah Zahidi,3 days ago
KABUL, AFGHANISTAN – The Taliban’s intelligence agency operates a special unit that monitors, threatens, arrests and tortures journalists as part of efforts to silence independent media and control public narratives in Afghanistan, Reporters Without Borders (RSF) said in an investigative report published on Wednesday. According to the report,...