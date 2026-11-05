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For Safiya, Boston Music Award nomination is a win for Caribbean music
By Amelia Mason,2 days ago
Editor's note: This story is an excerpt from WBUR's weekly arts and culture newsletter, The ARTery. If you like what you read and want it in your inbox, sign up here. The Boston-based Caribbean-jazz artist opened for Alison Hinds, aka the queen of soca, at Boston JerkFest, and for Machel Montano, the king of soca, at Boston City Hall. She produced concerts at the Hatch Shell and helped raise more than $8,000 for hurricane relief in Jamaica. This was all capped off by a Boston Music Award nomination for Afro/Caribbean Artist of the Year.