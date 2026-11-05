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Delaware’s General Firearms Deer Hunting Season To Open 10-Day Run Friday, Nov. 13
2 days ago
Some Delaware deer hunters go for big bucks such as this one, others go afield for venison, but whatever their intent, the odds are good that many hunters will be harvesting a white-tailed deer during the state’s general firearms season that begins its 10-day run Friday, Nov. 13. Typically, 40% of all deer taken during Delaware’s five-month deer season are harvested during the general firearms season. /U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service photo.