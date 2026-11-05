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Cambridge, MD Police Investigating Armed Robbery
By Joe Ciccanti,3 days ago
Cambridge Police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred outside Mercado Latino on Cedar Street on November 3rd. Police say around 6:42 p.m., two individuals approached a vehicle parked along Perimore Street, pointed a handgun at a woman inside, and stole her purse and belongings. They fled on foot. Investigators are also looking into a possible similar incident about a week earlier in which a woman was reportedly pistol-whipped by two men matching the suspects’ description. Anyone with information is asked to contact Cambridge Police at 410-228-3333.