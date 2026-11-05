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Cincinnati Animal CARE seeks fosters, volunteers as it reaches capacity after multiple seizures
By Lydia Taylor,2 days ago
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Animal CARE, which is Hamilton County's only open-intake shelter, is warning that it needs help after reaching capacity following multiple rescues. In the last seven days, the shelter said it took in 112 dogs, including 38 that were seized through animal welfare investigations. Cincinnati Animal CARE...