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Latino voters reflect on historic Democratic wins as Texas shifts left
By Lucio Vasquez, Texas Newsroom,2 days ago
Two years after Donald Trump flipped longtime Democratic strongholds in the Rio Grande Valley, the region swung back toward Democrats in an election that will bring Texas its first Latina governor. For Latino voters across Texas, Tuesday's election marked a dramatic political reversal, particularly in South Texas, where Democrats made...