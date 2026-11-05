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Delayed international support has hampered efforts to contain and treat Ebola in the Democratic Republic of Congo
By Olayinka Stephen Ilesanmi, Fayetteville State University,3 days ago
I visited a family of 19 in Sierra Leone in 2015. By the time I arrived, eight had died. The other 11 were left to live with the grief and fear of what might happen next. I am a medical doctor and epidemiologist, and at that time I was serving on an African Union Ebola response mission. The 2014-16 epidemic in West Africa caused more than 28,600 cases and 11,300 deaths. Over roughly six months in Sierra Leone, I saw how quickly the disease could overwhelm families and health services.