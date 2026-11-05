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Local4’s Four Things You Need to Know for November 5, 2026
By Ian Mason,2 days ago
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Here are the four stories you need to know for November 5, 2026. The Hall County Election Office is still counting ballots after the midterm election, and Election Commissioner Tracy Overstreet said the verification and counting process will continue through this week. Results of the Grand Island mayoral race were prematurely decided in favor of Ryan O’Neill on election night while ballots were still being counted. Overstreet said the cause was a miscommunication between her and a local reporter.