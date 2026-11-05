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Barkin sees interest rate hikes ahead, but at a gradual pace
By Jeff Cox@jeff.cox.7528@JeffCoxCNBCcom,2 days ago
Richmond Federal Reserve President Thomas Barkin said he expects the central bank will have to raise interest rates further. A gradual rate of increases "makes sense," Barkin said. Inflation "is the most important risk right now," and artificial intelligence is pushing prices up, he said. Richmond Federal Reserve President Thomas...
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