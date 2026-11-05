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Obituaries Thursday November 5th
3 days ago
Donald Little, 73, of rural LaHarpe, Illinois, went to be with his Lord and Savior at 8:05 p.m. Tuesday, November 3, 2026 at his home after a valiant battle with cancer. Don was born August 18, 1953 in LaHarpe, Illinois, the son of Robert M. and Evaline M. (Johnson) Little. In 1975 he married Cindy Sheffler and together they had three children: Bryant, Jessie and Blaire. They later divorced. In 1995 he married Chris Killip-Jones and gained daughter Lexie Jones-Huffman.