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15 Popular Regional Bar Snacks From Around the World, Mapped
By Stephen Bradley,3 days ago
The tradition of snacking on something salty, cheesy, or nutty while imbibing at a local bar can be traced back centuries. And still today, drinkers just can’t resist having a bowl of peanuts or potato chips to accompany a crisp pint of beer after a work day or a dish of olives with an afternoon spritz. But beyond these classic small bites, each corner of the world has developed a certain set of bar snacks that go along with its particular drinking culture. For some countries this means bites of cheese-filled fritters between sips of a local brew, while others lean lighter with easygoing seafood dishes to complement bright, crisp wines.