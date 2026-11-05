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Vacherie Couple Turns Laundry-Room Hat Hustle Into Swamp Authority Storefront
By Oliver Aldrich,2 days ago
22140 LA 20, Suite D — Reported Storefront Where Peltiers Opened Business. A custom-hat business that started on a laundry-room table in Vacherie now has its own storefront on LA 20, stocked with apparel, outdoor gear and the kind of personalized headwear that put it on the map. Swamp Authority, owned by Ryan and Montana Peltier, recently celebrated its grand opening at 22140 LA 20, Suite D, marking the next chapter for a brand that began as Da Swamp Hat Co.
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