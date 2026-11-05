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Concert nets $8,000 for North Country Children’s Museum
2 days ago
A sold-out benefit concert for the North Country Children’s Museum raised $8,000 for the museum’s educational and financial assistance programs. The concert was held Oct. 24 at the home of Crane School of Music Professor Deborah Massell. Crane students and faculty, including Dr. Keilor Kastella, performed alongside Crane alumna Cecilia Snow, a nationally recognized performer whose credits include national Broadway tours and Off-Broadway productions of “SIX,” “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee” and “Ragtime.” Barstow Subaru and Dr. Lee Akin were major event sponsors. The evening also included a silent auction and catered food from the Blue House Restaurant. Proceeds support the museum’s needs-based discounted membership program, scholarship opportunities and programs.
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