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Van Buren County will receive $7.28 million in federal funding to improve safety along a nearly 10 mile stretch of Route V64
3 days ago
The HawkEye reports that Van Buren County will receive $7.28 million in federal funding to improve safety along a nearly 10 mile stretch of Route V64. U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley said the funding is part of more than $76.2 million awarded to Iowa through the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Safe Streets and Roads for All program. The Van Buren County Rural Roads Safety Project will fund safety improvements along the Route V64 corridor between J40 and Highway 16. The project will address eight high-risk curves and two high-risk intersections identified in the county’s roadway safety action plan. The federal Safe Streets and Roads for All program was established through the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, which Grassley supported.