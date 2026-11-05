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Ithaca College LGBTQ Center looks back on 25-year history
By Ally Dheeradhada,3 days ago
In between Ithaca College’s famous Towers, right across from Concourse Market, is a warm and welcoming room filled with puzzles, games, a cozy couch, fun colors and much more. This is the home of the Center for LGBT Education, Outreach, & Services, a group on campus that works to provide support to the queer and allied community. This year, the center celebrates its 25th anniversary, with a drag brunch Nov. 8 to commemorate all the work it has done in its quarter century.