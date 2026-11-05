undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Ithaca College’s proposed academic restructuring sparks conversation and concern
By Eamon Corbo,3 days ago
Ithaca College announced Oct. 13 that it began planning a potential academic restructuring to address student needs and to realign the size of the college’s administration with the size of the student body. The proposed restructuring has sparked conversation, understanding, confusion and concern across the IC community since it was announced.
2