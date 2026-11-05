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Conor Commercial-Led JV Opens The Flynn at Live Oak in Dallas
2 days ago
DALLAS — Conor Commercial Real Estate and Cadence McShane Construction have completed The Flynn at Live Oak, a 327-unit development located at 4931 Live Oak St. in East Dallas. The five-story building includes studios, one- and two-bedroom floor plans complemented by a rooftop lounge, coworking spaces, a fitness center, market, a pet spa, a resort-style pool, firepits, grills, a yoga area and a dog park. The development is a joint venture investment among Conor Commercial Real Estate, Globe Corp. and Origin Investments. JLL’s Dallas office assisted with the capital raise. Wintrust Bank provided the construction loan. The Flynn at Live Oak was designed by Merriman Anderson Architects.