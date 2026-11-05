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Thompson Thrift Breaks Ground on The Crossing Lofts in Fishers District
2 days ago
FISHERS, IND. — Thompson Thrift has broken ground The Crossing Lofts at Fishers District, a 273-unit community with approximately 10,000 square feet of ground-floor commercial space in the Indianapolis suburb of Fishers. The four-story development is located within The Crossing at Fishers District, the southern portion of Thompson Thrift’s Fishers District master planned community and home to the 7,500-seat Fishers Event Center. Once complete, the approximately $750 million, 123-acre project will include multifamily, hotel, office dining, retail and entertainment spaces connected by pedestrian paths. Amenities will include a resort-style heated pool, 24-hour fitness center, courtyards with grilling and gathering areas, a pet spa, social lounge, coffee bar, focus suites and conference space, as well as a Minnow Pod, which is a secure, temperature-controlled food delivery station. Completion is slated for January 2028.