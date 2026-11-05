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ECI Group Begins Leasing $60M Development in Metro Savannah
2 days ago
RICHMOND HILL, GA. — ECI Group has begun pre-leasing at The Averly Richmond Hill, a $60 million, 291-unit development in Richmond Hill, approximately 20 miles south of Savannah, Georgia. The gated community offers 243 one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments and 48 three-bedroom townhomes that feature a private porch or balcony. Amenities include an 8,400-square-foot clubhouse, package room, coworking space, a coffee bar, resort-style pool, golf simulator, a dog park, an open lawn with hammocks, a fire pit and table tennis and detached garages and storage units for rent. Atlanta-based ECI Group owns approximately 7,500 units throughout the Southeast and Texas.