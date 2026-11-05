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Brazilian U20 soccer match makes history with 51 red cards after mass brawl
By The Associated Press,2 days ago
SAO PAULO (AP) — A state-level under-20 soccer match in Brazil may have attracted the unwanted world record for most red cards: 51. Marching orders were issued to 43 players and eight staff during and after Mamore’s 3-1 win at Uberlandia in the semifinals of the second division of the Minas Gerais state U20 championship on Sunday.