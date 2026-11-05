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NBA Player Futures on Kalshi: Luka Doncic on Historic Scoring Pace
2 days ago
This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services. Through his first eight games of the 2026–27 season, Luka Dončić has scored 308 points (38.5 PPG), which is the fourth-highest total through eight games in NBA history and the most by any player in the modern era (surpassing Michael Jordan’s 307 points in 1986–87). He trails only Wilt Chamberlain (418 in 1962–63, 400 in 1961–62, and 317 in 1959–60) on that all-time list.