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Jaguars-Ravens Total Drops on Prediction Markets with Fagnano Starting
2 days ago
This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services. Week 9 of the NFL season begins on Thursday night as the Jacksonville Jaguars take on the Baltimore Ravens. Since Lamar Jackson is out with an injury and the Jags have a top defense, the total has dropped to 39.5 points on the best prediction market apps.