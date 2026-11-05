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Opponent Breakdown: Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Defense
By Keith Wynne,3 days ago
Brent Key was in the unenviable position this offseason of having to replace coordinators on both sides of the ball. Heading into November, it looks like he may have to at least consider replacing one of those coaches. Georgia Tech’s defense has underperformed for much of the season, and it is getting worse as the season progresses. This staff has to wonder just how much effort the defense will give down the stretch with nothing to play for.