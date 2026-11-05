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LA Mayor’s Race Remains Unsettled Despite Raman’s Growing Lead
By Contributing Editor,2 days ago
City Councilwoman Nithya Raman entered Thursday with a growing lead over Mayor Karen Bass as Los Angeles County officials continued counting ballots in the mayoral race. The latest figures Wednesday from the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk’s Office showed Raman with 405,193 votes, or 51.67%, compared with 379,069 votes, or 48.33%, for Bass.