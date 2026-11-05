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Woman rescued from upside-down vehicle near Sartell
By JP Cola,2 days ago
(Sartell MN-) A Foley woman was hurt when her SUV left Stearns County Road 1 near Sartell and ended up upside down on the shore of the Mississippi River. The sheriff's department says it was reported at 2:26 p.m. Monday near the Heims Mill Canoe Access in LeSauk Township. They say leaves plugged a drain in the road, causing water to build up on the roadway. An SUV driven by 54-year-old Teresa Ondarko hit the water and left the road on a curve, entered the tree line and flipped near the shore. Rescue crews freed her from the upside down wreckage and she was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with minor injuries.