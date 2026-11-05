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The OLED MacBook Pro's display is absolutely stunning, but the touchscreen feels unnecessary
By Patrick O'Rourke,3 days ago
For years, various Apple executives have said a touchscreen MacBook doesn't make sense and will never happen. In fact, at one point, Apple founder Steve Jobs even called touchscreen laptops "ergonomically terrible." Fast-forward to 2026, and the somewhat awkwardly named MacBook Pro with ProLED XDR is here. While the laptop...