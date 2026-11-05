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Local physician says cold plunges can have health benefits when used with caution
By Gloria Enloe,2 days ago
While athletes and celebrities are helping push the popularity of cold plunges, one local physician is saying there may be some truth behind the hype. Cole plunges, also known as cold-water immersions or ice baths, involve submerging your body in very cold water for a short time. MU Health Care sports medicine physician Dr. Brian Toedebusch says cold plunges have long been used by athletes or others after a workout.