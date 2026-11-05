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Gas Prices Could Fall Below $4 as Election Results Rattle Oil Markets
2 days ago
For the first time in weeks, oil prices have dropped below $100 a barrel as the results of the 2026 midterm elections rattle global oil markets. Investors are reacting to the latest election results—including Democratic midterm victories—hoping the political shift will help ease ongoing geopolitical tensions with Iran and bring down the cost of fuel. According to Patrick DeHaan with GasBuddy, if this downward trend continues, the national average for gas could fall below $4 a gallon in the coming week, with diesel prices potentially dropping below $6 by Thanksgiving. However, experts caution that while the election results have sparked market optimism, geopolitical tensions remain a major factor. DeHaan notes it could still be several months before gas returns to the $3-a-gallon average seen before the conflict with Iran escalated.