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School funding formula overhaul, AI use guidance top ACPS requests to state legislators
By Emily Leayman,2 days ago
Ahead of the next General Assembly session in January, Alexandria City Public Schools officials have some new and recurring priorities for state legislators on their minds. Tonight (Thursday), the Alexandria City School Board will be asked to approve the legislative priorities for 2027. The item is on the board’s consent calendar for its 6 p.m. meeting.