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Letter to the editor: Mark Madden owes Pat McAfee public apology
By Tribune-Review,3 days ago
When can we expect the public apology to Pat McAfee after Mark Madden’s idiotic column ridiculing McAfee’s concern for his safety at a University of Utah appearance for ESPN (“Kordell Stewart, Pat McAfee play the victim in bizarre week for sports media,” Oct. 28, TribLive)? Everyone knows Madden is a buffoon, but assassination attempts by crazed individuals egged on by the media are no laughing matter.