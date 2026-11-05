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Kansas Department of Revenue and KHP execute search warrant, arrest one in Emporia Thursday morning
By Tagan Trahoon,2 days ago
One person is in custody following a joint search warrant served by the Kansas Department of Revenue and Kansas Highway Patrol in Emporia Thursday. Full details are not available; however, Emporia Police say the Kansas Department of Revenue and KHP notified EPD they would be in town to execute the warrant. The location of the warrant’s execution and the name of the individual arrested, as well as a list of charges, are not available.
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