undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Malachi Toney out indefinately in major blow to Miami Hurricanes
By Gabriel Garcia,3 days ago
Miami, Florida – The injury bug has now claimed Malachi Toney in a shocking turn of events, devastating the No. 1 Miami Hurricanes and their postseason hopes. Three days before a crucial matchup with Notre Dame, UM lost a key offensive player. Heck, outside fellow Heisman candidate Darian Mensah, he IS the offense. Toney suffered a high ankle sprain at practice and will undergo surgery, hopefully allowing him to return for the College Football Playoff. He had been dealing with a lower-leg ailment since Week 3’s Wake Forest game. Considering the struggles of the Cardiac Canes’ secondary, it cannot be overstated how massive a blow this is. Toney had 73 receptions for 1,027 yards and 13 touchdowns.