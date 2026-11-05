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Obituary of Robert C. Mudge
2 days ago
Robert C. Mudge went to be with our Lord and Savior on October 30th, 2026 at the age of 79. Born in Cortland, NY to Richard and Lillian Mudge, Bob graduated from Cortland High School in 1965, before graduating from Paul Smith’s College in 1967. He continued his education by earning a bachelor’s degree from the University of Denver in 1969 and spent several years serving his country in the United States Navy before beginning his career at Ithaca College. After many dedicated years in the Purchasing Department, he was promoted to Director before his retirement.