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Crash Champions Opens Ninth Michigan Repair Center
By Jason Stahl,2 days ago
Crash Champions has announced the opening of its ninth Michigan location. The announcement comes as Crash Champions begins welcoming local customers at the new repair center located at 8105 Big Lake Road in Clarkston, Mich. The 28,000-square-foot facility offers comprehensive collision repair and calibration services to customers, backed by Crash Champions’ lifetime guarantee.