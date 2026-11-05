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Seven Las Vegas Families Receive Recycled Rides During Industry Week
By Jason Stahl,2 days ago
On Monday, Nov. 2, at a gathering of all the major companies in the collision repair industry, seven deserving Las Vegas area families in need, including two veterans, experienced a life-changing event – the presentation of a vehicle to provide them independence and the ability to work and take care of their families. This was made possible thanks to the National Auto Body Council Recycled Rides program along with its members — car donors GEICO, Allstate, Farmers, Travelers, USAA, Nationwide and Enterprise and repair partners Caliber, Crash Champions, Gerber Collision & Glass, Fix Auto USA, Cascade Collision, the Auto Group Collision Center and Universal Motor Cars.