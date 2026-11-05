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Officers Arrest Suspect Following Pursuit Across the San Fernando Valley
By Contributing Editor,2 days ago
Police arrested a man suspected of grand theft auto after the driver led authorities on a high-speed pursuit across the San Fernando Valley. Officers of the Los Angeles Police Department’s Valley Bureau started the pursuit at 1:02 a.m at the intersection of Sepulveda Boulevard and Saticoy Street after the suspect fled authorities in a stolen black Ford Mustang, a spokeswoman for the LAPD told City News Service.
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