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Two Dodger Fans Settle Excessive Force Suit Just Before Trial
By Contributing Editor,2 days ago
Two Dodger fans who alleged they were subjected to excessive force and wrongfully ejected from Dodger Stadium in 2024 reached a settlement with the team just before trial. Plaintiffs Luis Ortiz and Joanna Maria Iniguez contended in their Los Angeles Superior Court lawsuit that they were thrown out of Dodger Stadium for protesting the methods in which two other patrons who ran onto the field were allegedly mistreated by security guards.