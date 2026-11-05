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Warming Trend, Santa Ana Winds Expected in SoCal
By Contributing Editor,2 days ago
Southern California will warm up Thursday as Santa Ana winds begin to build, with stronger gusts and elevated fire danger forecast for Friday and Saturday. In Los Angeles County, northeasterly offshore winds are expected to gradually increase through Saturday. Winds are forecast to remain below advisory levels Thursday, but the National Weather Service said the potential for low-end advisory-level winds will increase Friday and Saturday.