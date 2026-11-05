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Philly Bike Rally Demands Jewish-Owned Shops Leave City on Kristallnacht Anniversary
By Joshua Doyle,3 days ago
A bicycle protest planned for Rittenhouse Square called on six Jewish-owned Philadelphia businesses to shut down, with organizers scheduling the rally for the eve of the anniversary of Kristallnacht, the 1938 Nazi-led pogrom that devastated Jewish communities across Germany and Austria. Flyers for the event named Mac Mart, Dizengoff, Goldie, K'Far Cafe, Huda and Schlesinger's as targets, declaring that “these Zionist establishments must go.” The businesses' owners say they have no intention of closing or backing down.