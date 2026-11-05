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MSTR Price Prediction: Price Rebounds Above Short-Term Averages as Futures Positioning Stays Heavy
By Caroline Bishop,2 days ago
Strategy Inc. (NASDAQ: MSTR) is trading at $143.14, above the 7-day simple moving average of $136.37 and the 20-day simple moving average of $140.14, but below the 50-day simple moving average of $149.88. That places the share price back inside the short-term recovery area while leaving the broader near-term trend unfinished.