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Skamania court sued over fees for hearings
By Tyler Brown, Staff writer,3 days ago
A Vancouver law firm has sued Skamania County Superior Court, alleging the court has been violating state law by charging people every time they appear for a hearing by Zoom. The law firm of Erin Bradley McAleer filed the lawsuit Oct. 19 in Clark County Superior Court. The firm seeks a declaration by Skamania County saying the fee is invalid and an injunction against its continued collection.