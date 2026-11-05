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Russell Brand found guilty of rape
By Olivia Singh,2 days ago
After a three-week trial, disgraced comedian Russell Brand has been found guilty of rape. Judge Joel Bennathan delivered the verdict on today in London, following jury deliberations that began on Tuesday. Brand was found guilty of one count of rape and three counts of sexual assault; he was found not guilty on two other counts of rape and on the count of attempted indecent assault count that Brand earned last week, per Deadline. He will be sentenced on Monday, and the judge said today he will receive a “significant custodial term.”