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Akron turns former fire station into ‘Neighborhood Destination’
2 days ago
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The city of Akron announced the former Fire Station 12 will be transformed into the Wallhaven Hop Shop, according to a press release. The original fire station, located at 1952 W. Market Street, was decommissioned in 2024 after serving Akron for more than 70 years. The city says the redevelopment project will keep the distinctive firehouse design while transforming the property into a “productive, community-focused space.
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