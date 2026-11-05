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Green McDonald’s employees recognized
By Eric Poston,2 days ago
GREEN — Three managers at the McDonald’s on Massillon Road were recently recognized by Rubber City Arches, which operates 20 McDonald’s restaurants in northeast Ohio. Marti Schmucker, area supervisor for McDonald’s, said she nominated general manager Deanne Ball and department managers Charmaine Dantz and Mikka Maanalo, with all three being awarded. She said the process includes submitting a nomination letter of accomplishments.
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