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ThymoQuin and the Gut-Stress Axis
3 days ago
Live from SupplySide Global 2026, Nutritional Outlook’s Nicholas Jacobus speaks with Elzaphan Hotam, director at TriNutra, about new clinical and preprint data on ThymoQuin. Live from SupplySide Global 2026, Nutritional Outlook’s Nicholas Jacobus speaks with Elzaphan Hotam, director at TriNutra, about new clinical and preprint data on ThymoQuin, the company’s standardized black seed oil ingredient. In the conversation, Hotam discusses human study results showing cortisol reductions of 20-40% alongside improvements in sleep, mood, and immune response, new in vitro research on ThymoQuin’s ability to selectively shift gut bacteria populations, and the structure/function claims that brands can use today.