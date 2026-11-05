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Global Payments named official merchant services provider of NASCAR
2 days ago
Global Payments Inc. (NYSE: GPN), a leading payment technology and software company that powers commerce for businesses of all sizes worldwide, today announced it has been selected as the Official Merchant Services Provider of NASCAR ®. Through the multi-year partnership, Global Payments® will provide payment and merchant services to support ticketing operations across 12 NASCAR-owned and operated racetracks in the United States, including Daytona International Speedway, Phoenix Raceway and Talladega Superspeedway.