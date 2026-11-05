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Amazon discloses more Washington job cuts hours before income-tax repeal trails on Election Night
2 days ago
Amazon disclosed approximately 95 Washington job cuts Tuesday, just hours before election returns showed voters rejecting an effort to repeal the state’s new income tax. According to Amazon’s notice to the Washington Employment Security Department, the affected employees work across Seattle, Bellevue, Redmond, Sumner and Pasco, with 15 remote Washington workers included. Separations are scheduled between December 7, 2026, and January 25, 2027.
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