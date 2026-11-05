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We Are Still One Country
2 days ago
I often wonder what would happen if we spent as much energy finding common ground as we do defending our corners. Our social media algorithms reward outrage. Political campaigns give us reasons to fear/hate one another. Somewhere along the way, disagreement becomes distrust, and people we share this country with, fellow Americans, become representatives of everything we think is wrong with the country.