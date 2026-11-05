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Why Magnetic Sensor Selection Has Become a System Architecture Decision
By Christopher McGrady,3 days ago
Kiloampere busbars, 2,000 V solar platforms, hollow-shaft robot joints and nanoamp standby budgets are pulling magnetic sensing in directions no single sensing principle can follow. Ask a traction inverter designer, a robotics engineer and someone building a battery-powered water meter what they need from a magnetic sensor, and you will...