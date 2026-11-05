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Europa Universalis 5 all along - Paradox's grandest strategy yet!
By alekseivolchok,2 days ago
On one hand it’s cool to have such detail with even relatively small villages being represented on the map. But it also defeats the purpose of the abstraction. Imperator Rome had to slow down armies to make them work in that game; Roman legions supposedly walked 25 km per day and most pre-modern armies are similar , which means that they could walk from, say, Sparta to Athens (250 km) in 10 days. Sure, there are logistic issues, but in I:R this time is a lot higher because you can’t have Sparta declare war and destroy Athenian army in-between montly ticks. With EU5 provinces being so close in size to what an army should walk in a day it makes me wonder how can it work without hourly tics, especially in very late game when there are freaking railroads on map.